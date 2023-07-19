FORT RILEY (KSNT)- Superintendent Reginald Eggleston with USD-475 joined the 27 News morning show to speak about exciting developments at USD-475.

He confirmed they are moving into Morris Hill Elementary School and they will be having a ribbon cutting to celebrate the milestone on September 22.

“We are very excited about it,” Dr. Eggleston said. “The move-in will be in two phases, we are actually going to start this year with about 250 students.”

Eggleston said they are going to work on continuing the second phase of construction.

“Then next year, we will add and be up to capacity which could be 590 students.”

The intent, Dr. Eggleston said, is to have an equal amount of students in each school on post.

“They will have around 500-520 students and have some balance there for each one of the different schools on post,” Dr. Eggleston said.

As far as how the school is looking right now, Dr. Eggleston said it’s shaping up well.

“I’ve done a walk-through, I’ve been looking at pictures,” he said. “The progress is really moving in the right direction.”

Overall, Dr. Eggleston said it was a great move for the district to make.

During the interview, he also spoke about a new parking lot for Junction City Middle School and the success of the district’s career fair. To hear more about those topics, watch the full interview above.