TOPEKA (KSNT)- Superintendent for USD-501 schools Dr. Tiffany Anderson joined the 27 News morning show to answer some questions about the upcoming school year, and the progression of summer programs and events.

Back in April, the Kansas Legislature overrode the Governor’s veto of Senate Substitute for House Bill 2138. A large part of the new law requires separate sleeping accommodations to be made for students traveling together on school trips. However, the districts have the freedom to choose whether they adopt the new policies.

Superintendent Anderson said that the topic is at the forefront of the districts’ minds, and they plan to discuss it at the next board meeting on June 29.

“We will be having a conversation about all of the legislation that causes some changes in what we do in public schools,” Anderson said. “And our school board members will have an opportunity to talk and hear about it.”

She said that the district’s lobbyist, Jim Edwards, will be at the meeting to share more about what the legislation is, and what the impact of it will be.

“In Topeka Public Schools, we are so focused on making sure that all students have an equitable opportunity to excel and that all students are treated fairly,” Anderson said.

She encouraged parents interested in learning more about the legislation to tune in to the board meeting or go in person.

“We will be navigating this with the spirit of students first in mind.”

In addition to speaking on new legislation, Dr. Anderson also brought on the show the district’s head of HR, Nicole Johnson, to talk about the upcoming hiring fair this Wednesday, June 14.

“We are looking for all positions,” Johnson said. “We will be there until about two in the afternoon, but we will set anything up. So, if somebody needs a different time, we will make it work.”

The hiring fair will be from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and then from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Williams Elementary School, 1301 SE Monroe St.

For more details on summer enrichment programs and the “I Love TPS Listening & Learning Tour”, watch the full interview above.