TOPEKA (KSNT) – Superintendent Tiffany Anderson joined the 27 News Morning show dressed up as Mrs. Claus to spread some cheer to the Topeka community this morning.

In addition to getting people in the mood for the holidays, Anderson also spoke about a variety of different events the district has going on to support the community during the holiday season.

On Dec. 13, the district is teaming up with local first responders, Harvesters and HyVee to distribute 285 free hams for people who need them for the holidays. People are welcome to come out from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to Capital City School located at 500 SW Tuffy Kellogg Drive to get a ham! You do not need to have a student enrolled at TPS to participate.

Also, on Thursday, Dec 21, the Impact Topeka Foundation is providing 100 different families with holiday meals at a specific school in Topeka. This is happening at 7 p.m. at Ross Elementary Signature Music School located at 1400 Southeast 34th Street.

