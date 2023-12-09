TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some local veteran advocacy groups are encouraging Kansas veterans to claim some new VA benefits.

The new ‘Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins’ Act (PACT) expands VA healthcare and benefits to vets who may have been exposed to toxic substances during their service.

The PACT Act was signed last year, but the VA, Kansas Commission of Veteran’s Affairs (KCVAO), Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and other organizations are encouraging more veterans to enroll.

“They’ve established about 26 presumptive illnesses, and if you have these, if you served over in these different areas, it’s presumed that you have them as a result of your service there,” Director of KCVAO William Turner said. “So, it’s about trying to get veterans informed on these things and then helping get connected to get VA healthcare.”

This act adds to the previous list of health conditions potentially caused by exposure to those substances. The KCVAO and VA both have information on how you can receive these benefits. You can also call the KCVAO at 785-296-3976.