TOPEKA (FOX 43)- At the end of the month of May, Valeo Behavioral Health Care is hosting its first job fair since the start of the pandemic.

They are looking to attract professionals in their field to expand their workforce, allowing them to help the community even more so than now.

Randi McCurry, a human resources specialist with Valeo, joined the Fox 43 AM Live Show to speak about the fair with hosts Katie Garceran and Dane Kroll.

She said they will be interviewing on-site, so people are welcome to bring their resumes with them, but that is not a requirement. There will also be meet and greets with Valeo supervisors, on-site hiring opportunities and food and drink to enjoy throughout it all.

If you’d like to attend the job fair, it’s happening Wednesday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 330 SW Oakley in the lower-level conference room.

For more information on the event, you can contact Randi directly at (785)-273-2252 ext. 5206 or you can click here.