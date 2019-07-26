Valley Falls man found guilty after taking money from elderly person

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Valley Falls man was found guilty of mistreatment of an elderly person Thursday.

Benjamin Wayne Thompson, 42, of Valley Falls, gained access to an elderly person’s financial resources through a power of attorney agreement, then used those resources for himself.

Thompson pleaded no contest to one count of mistreatment of an elder person. He will pay $99,877.94 in restitution to the victim as well as a $2,500 fine as part of his sentencing.

His sentencing is set for September 5 of this year at 10:30 a.m.