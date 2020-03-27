Vegas officer reinstated after 2017 massacre

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer was reinstated after his hesitation during the Oct. 2017 mass shooting on the Vegas Strip.
He was originally fired for hesitating in a downstairs casino-hotel hallway while a gunman in carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
A police union chief said Friday that Officer Cordell Hendrex is due to return to work March 21 following an arbitrator’s ruling that he should get his job back. The department didn’t immediately comment.
Union executive Steve Grammas said Hendrex was the only officer fired for inaction after the October 2017 shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850.