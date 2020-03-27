Vegas officer reinstated after 2017 massacre

FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last sunlight of the day along the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. The family of a woman killed by a gunman raining down gunfire from the Las Vegas high-rise hotel suite filed a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday, July 2, 2019, against eight gun makers and three dealers arguing their weapons are designed in a way that could be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons. The lawsuit, which targets Colt and seven other gun manufacturers, along with gun shops in Nevada and Utah, is the latest case to challenge a federal law shielding gun manufacturers from liability. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer was reinstated after his hesitation during the Oct. 2017 mass shooting on the Vegas Strip.

He was originally fired for hesitating in a downstairs casino-hotel hallway while a gunman in carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A police union chief said Friday that Officer Cordell Hendrex is due to return to work March 21 following an arbitrator’s ruling that he should get his job back. The department didn’t immediately comment.

Union executive Steve Grammas said Hendrex was the only officer fired for inaction after the October 2017 shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850.