Very warm and muggy with midweek storm chances before a beautiful Friday

The past weekend wasn’t too bad. Scattered storms Saturday night and early Sunday had minimal impact on area football games, and the numerous festivals or recreational activities across the region.

After a few early morning t’storms Monday, the week began with another round heat and humidity. Clouds dominated the region, and wind was a bit problematic.

Today, we start with more the possibility of developing showers and storms. Wind will be up but not quite as strong, and temperatures may be just a few degrees lower.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 85-89

Wind: SE 12-22

Dew Points will remain high through midweek so expect it to be somewhat muggy. Highs Wednesday could be at 90-degrees again with strong south wind. The average high is only in the low 80s for this time of year.

Storms Thursday might become numerous and the severe threat will need to be watched closely. Temperatures behind that stronger system should be considerably drier and cooler. There’s a chance to be in the mid to upper 70s in some areas on Friday with decent sunshine. That will certainly make Friday my pick for ‘best day’ of the week.

The upcoming weekend could start with showers early Saturday morning, otherwise expect partly cloudy conditions with 80s.

Storms may hit a time or two through midweek…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com