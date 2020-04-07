Very warm today, then a front will make it windy late tomorrow and cooler Thursday

After such a cold Friday, it has taken awhile to feel like spring again. Temperatures moderated over the weekend, but yesterday we finally touched 70 degrees again.

It took until late afternoon for some areas to clear Monday. It should be a mostly sunny after some morning or midday clouds. It will certainly be much. We haven’t hit 80 officially, but there’s a chance to do it both today and tomorrow before the next front arrives.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 80-84

Wind: W/SW 5-15

Fire danger will be somewhat higher across our west/northwest counties today. Stronger wind will make for dry and increasingly dangerous conditions Thursday. Highs will likely reach 80-85 degrees across northeast Kansas through midweek.

A front will pass through the region late tomorrow so temperatures will drop suddenly between 2-5pm, depending on if you’re north or south. We’ll start Thursday around 40, then it may difficult to get to the upper 50s for highs. Showers should be extremely spotty as the boundary mainly acts as a wind shift.

Shower chances increase by Friday night and Saturday with mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will stay mild for the weekend with 57-62 numbers. The next chance of rain should hit the region Monday and Tuesday of next week with chilly air. It may be cold enough in the late night/early morning periods to produce areas of mix.

This will be our warmest day of the early spring season…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

