Vet advises on how to keep pet safe during 4th of July

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 4th of July is approaching and with that comes a barrage of fireworks.

For some pets, the holiday can bring fear and anxiety due to the noise.

Susan Nelson, clinical professor at Kansas State College of Veterinary Medicine, said the best way to keep pets safe is by keeping them indoors and on a leash while outside.

“The sound of fireworks can make some pets run off in an attempt to get away from the noise,” she said. “In fact this is the time of year with the highest incidence of runaway pets.”

For those traveling to a fireworks display, Nelson said it is better to leave your pet at home.

Being at home may not be enough for some pets, said Nelson, a room with curtains or blinds that can block light may help soothe anxiety.

“Many dogs will appreciate being in the safe confines of their crate and will do fine if allowed to stay there,” she said.

Lit fireworks aren’t the only danger for pets, but the toxins and chemicals used with fireworks can be harmful as well.

“If your pet has severe noise phobias, talk to your vet about prescription anti-anxiety medication,” said Nelson.