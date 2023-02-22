TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former Topeka Police Chief Jim Freel was recognized at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting for his service to city and country.

Mayor Mike Padilla, and current Chief of Police Bryan Wheeles, lead attendees in celebrating Freel’s 100th birthday a bit early. He actually turns 100-years-old on Monday, February 27. “On behalf of the residents of Topeka, may your 100th birthday be filled with memories, joy and laughter,” Padilla said.

Freel started his time with TPD in 1949 as a motorcycle traffic officer. He held various positions through the 1950s and 1960s before serving a chief from 1973-1975. After leaving the police department in 1975, he went to work for the Dept. of Labor before retiring in 1992.

As a Marine, he saw action at Iwo Jima during World War II. He is also a Purple Heart recipient.