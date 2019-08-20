Veterinarians share advice for preventing respiratory diseases

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Health experts want you to be aware of an upper respiratory virus that could be going around in pets.

Employees at a boarding facility in Lawrence say they’ve seen a few cases so far this month. The virus spreads from pet to pet.

Vets say there are proactive steps you can take to keep your animal healthy.

One of those is to make sure the facility requires all vaccinations if you plan to board your pet.

“Sometimes these things spread despite the vaccinations so it’s so important to make sure that we keep up on those things,” said Dr. Joseph Kamer.

He also says if your dog develops any symptoms like coughing, a runny nose, or if they just aren’t feeling well, it’s important to see a vet as soon as you can.