US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, visit DC Central Kitchen ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Washington, DC on November 25, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Douglas Emhoff will make a trip to Topeka on Monday.

According to the White House, he will visit a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and learn about outreach efforts to get people vaccinated.

He will be joined by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. More details will be released at a later date.