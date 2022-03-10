TOPEKA (KSNT) – An unidentified individual who lit a fire trying to keep themselves warm Wednesday night is now in a Topeka hospital in critical condition, according to an investigation by the Topeka Fire Department.

In a release to the media, the Topeka Fire Department said a fire at 3110 SE 6th Avenue was most likely “incendiary.” The Topeka Fire and Police Departments are investigating the incident.

On Wednesday night just after 9 p.m., the fire department was sent to 6th Avenue. Topeka police officers then searched for the source of the fire and found it in a vacant structure. Damage to the building was minimal, according to authorities, however, the victim had life-threatening injuries. After being treated, the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.