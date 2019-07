TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police responded to stabbing Tuesday evening in East Topeka.

TPD responded to a call of a stabbing at 1135 SE Highland Ave. just before 4:00 p.m. where one subject was stabbed in the hand.

Officials said they have a suspect in custody.

