Victims in deadly motorcycle crash identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol released the names of the two people killed in a motorcycle crash on US-75 in Topeka.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday north of Hwy 24 on US-75 in Topeka.

The victims were identified as Kenneth G. Barsch, 59, of Topeka and Kimberly Ann Hollis, 49, of Topeka.

KHP Lt. Bryce Whelpley said the ditch that Barsch and Hollis crashed into was “very steep” and deep.

A search party made up of family and friends found the scene around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Barsch had last been seen about 1 a.m. Wednesday riding away from the bar in northern Topeka. His birthday was Tuesday.

