Victims of El Paso shooting include former Salina couple

A Virgin Mary painting, flags and flowers adorn a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT/AP) – A Salina couple that moved to El Paso one year ago were wounded during the mass shooting in El Paso on Saturday.

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were at the Walmart to raise money for one of their children’s youth sports team when a gunman opened fire and wounded them, a relative said.

KWCH reported that the couple lived in Salina for 11 years before moving to El Paso one year ago.

Norma Coca told Wichita, Kansas-television station KWCH that her daughter and son-in-law were near the front doors when they were shot.

Coca, who lives in Salina, Kansas, said her daughter, Jessica Coca Garcia, was shot three times in the leg. She said her son-in-law, Memo Garcia, was shot twice in the leg and once in the back. She said her daughter was in stable condition and her son-in-law was in critical condition.

Jessica Coca Garcia’s father, Don Coca, said they have family in the El Paso area who were able to be with the couple. Don Coca says: “She was just crying. … I told her that our prayers are there and we’re on our way.”

The couple’s 5-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were also at the Walmart and were not shot.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family, which can be found here.