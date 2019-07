ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT) – Tyreek Hill left practice early after an injury left him limping to the sidelines at Chiefs training camp.

Video from the camp shows Hill carted off of the field Tuesday morning.

Tyreek Hill limps to the sideline and is carted off the field. Assuming he is done for the day. #chiefs #trainingcamp @SJNPSports @newspressnow pic.twitter.com/qqNl1210gG — Zach Fisher (@NPNowFisher) July 30, 2019

ESPN reports Hill bruised his quad, and is expected to be okay despite ending practice for the day.

Chiefs' WR Tyreek Hill bruised his quad and is expected to be fine. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2019

The injury comes three days after Hill came back to the team’s camp. He had been suspended pending an investigation into alleged child abuse, but he has since been reinstated.