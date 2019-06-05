Video surfaces of fan groping, forcibly kissing Miley Cyrus

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BARCELONA (KRON) - Miley Cyrus is speaking out after video that has now become viral surfaced recently, showing a fan forcefully kissing her and grabbing her face.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people,” the 26-year-old tweeted alongside a video report about what happened. “She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent.”

She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people.



She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.



She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1 — Ashley O (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

“#DontF–kWithMyFreedom," she added.

Don’t fuck with my freedom. #stillnotaskingforit pic.twitter.com/b0Mc0fbYsp — Ashley O (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

The video shows a man grabbing the 26-year-old's hair and pulling her in for a kiss at a performance in Barcelona, Spain.

Cyrus was apparently able to dodge the kiss and walk up close to Hemsworth, who puts his arm around Cyrus as they continue to walk to the car.

Security was also seen intervening when the incident happened.