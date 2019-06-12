Video: Teen on drugs grabs infant in car seat off shopping cart, slams him to ground

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EDMOND, Okla. (KOCO) - A 17-year-old faces several charges after police say he slammed a 1-year-old boy in a car seat to the ground while allegedly high on laced marijuana.

Dusti Counts was loading up her groceries the night of May 24 in a store parking lot in Edmond, Oklahoma, as seen on surveillance video. Counts' 1-year-old son Jenzen was strapped into a car seat that was resting on his mother's cart.

Suddenly, a teenager walked up and slammed the baby carrier to the ground with Jenzen still inside.

"He's 1. He was screaming. Naturally, I got him out of the car seat as fast as I could to make sure if he had bumps or bruises or was bleeding," Counts said.

Thankfully, the carrier protected the 1-year-old boy. He reportedly suffered abrasions to his neck and head but is doing OK.

Counts says she's just glad her son happened to be strapped in.

"That kept him in there, fortunately," she said.

Police found the 17-year-old suspect in a neighborhood near the store. His eyes were reportedly dilated and appeared very bloodshot and watery.

The teen allegedly made statements to police, telling them to "shoot him" and at one point, requested a knife, so he could "do it himself." Paramedics responded and treated the suspect at the scene.

Police say after he was treated, the teenager apologized for kicking an officer during the altercation. He admitted that he had earlier smoked marijuana laced with either acid or phencyclidine a.k.a. PCP and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The 17-year-old boy faces charges of aggravated assault and battery, assault on a police officer, indecent exposure, public intoxication and malicious injury or destruction of property.

Police hope to find whoever is dealing the laced drugs. They released video of the incident Tuesday, asking anyone who may have information about the distribution of the marijuana to come forward.

"We're starting to see what we would call an increase, and we're extremely concerned by that," said Jenny Wagnon, public information officer for Edmond Police.