Vietnam Vets to be honored in ceremony in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Vietnam veterans will be honored at a ceremony in Kansas City this week.
Humana, a health insurance company is holding a pinning and proclamation ceremony Thursday at its Humana Community location in Kansas City. All veterans who served between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975, are eligible to participate in the ceremony.
Humana is a partner in a federal program called the Vietnam War Commemoration and Thursday's ceremony will conclude a veterans' appreciation week at the Kansas City location.
The Vietnam War Commemoration program began in 2012 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and to thank and honor Vietnam veterans. Thousands of organizations across the country to conduct pinning events and activities that recognize Vietnam veterans and their families.
Entertainment
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- On and off screen, Burt Reynolds followed many paths
- Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing...
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead...
- US says North Korean charged in Sony hack, WannaCry...
- Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over 'defamatory'...
National
Trending Stories
Don't Miss These Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.