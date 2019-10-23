Volunteers begin planting thousands of tulips to prepare for Tulip Time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While it definitely feels like fall outside, some people are already thinking about spring.

Tulip Time is a spring tradition in Shawnee County, and in order to have the 100,000 tulips bloom, volunteers have to plant them in the Fall.

Volunteers began planting tulips in the Ted Ensley gardens today, starting the roughly 1,000 hours needed to plant the tulips that are imported from Holland.

Each year there is a new surprise design, but you’ll have to wait until the Spring to find out what it is this year.