Wabaunsee County has first positive coronavirus case

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Wabaunsee County Health Department, and Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said on Sunday the county has one confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Officials are asking all those who live there to take safety precautions, adhere to the Governor’s stay at home order, and practice social distancing.

They note in the release, they especially ask those who live in the “S/W area of Wabaunesse County” to follow those precautions.

More information will be coming as the case is evaluated and investigated by the county’s health department.

