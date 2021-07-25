Wabaunsee County opens largest public-owned building in county history

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Wabaunsee County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Wabaunsee County Fair for the opening of its largest publicly owned building in county history.

Hundreds of community members were at the fair to see the new Kan-Equip Arena. The county started raising money for the $400 thousand project in 2019. The arena will be used to show off livestock, but fair officials say it will also be used for much more.

“Outside of this fair, this can be used for food distribution, pandemic events, any kind of event that happens in the county,” Mary Reed Spenser, Wabaunsee County Fair board president, said. “We’ve already had Shawnee County people ask to reserve this building for a rabbit show this fall and next spring.”

The Wabaunsee County Fair takes place through July 27 and fair officials are encouraging people to go see the new arena.