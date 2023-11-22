TOPEKA (KSNT)–A Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s patrol car caught fire while an officer was responding to a call.

Wabaunsee County firefighters posted on Facebook police were assisting EMS with a medical call when someone informed the officers inside a house their patrol car was smoking. The car’s engine later caught fire.

Quick actions by firefighters at the scene led first responders to contain the fire to the engine compartment.

The assistant chief on scene said no one was injured in the fire. However, the patrol car will be permanently out of service.