ALMA (KSNT) – A Wabaunsee High School wrestling coach was arrested after multiple allegations of offenses against minors.

On Monday, Dec. 18, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the USD 329 district office. Officers contacted Tyler Douglass, 30, of Alma who had been coaching since Dec. 2021.

Douglass was arrested for contributing to a child’s misconduct and furnishing alcohol to minors. Douglass was booked into the Wabaunsee County Jail.

