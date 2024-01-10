TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department announced they have ended their walk-in-only accident reporting phases.

On Jan 5, the Sherrif’s Office entered into the walk-in-only accident reporting phase called Phase III Reporting. The Topeka Police Department also entered into a restricted walk-in-only reporting phase. According to a press release from the Topeka Police Department, while under its walk-in phase, the TPD would only respond to accident reports if they fall under the following:

Injury accidents with possible injury or death.

Possible driver impairment from drugs or alcohol.

Hit and runs.

Incidents that have caused a disturbance between involved parties.

Situations involving hazardous materials.

If an accident causes traffic disruptions.

If a crash causes a vehicle to need towing.

