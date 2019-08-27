Walmart announces holiday ‘top toys’ list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Walmart is getting a head start on the holiday season as they released the Top Rated by Kids toy list on Tuesday.

The 2019 list includes 48 toys and a new gaming trend. The list is compiled to aid parents in their holiday shopping.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for parents to find the perfect toys for their children,” said Anne Marie Kehoe, vice president of toys at Walmart. “Our customers count on us to have an unbelievable selection of top toys at incredible prices for every gifting occasion. And, that’s especially true during the holidays.”

The Famous Friends category is made up of toys based on famous characters from TV shows and movies. The top toys in this category are:

6V Plush Simba

Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak

Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower

The Unboxing Toys category features toys that reveal themselves after the box is opened. These surprise toys include:

LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper

Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends Multipack

What’s In My Purse – Doll Purse

The Interactive Toys category profiles toys that engage the imagination and creativity of kids as they express their personalities through play. They include:

Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box

Juno The Baby Elephant

Nascar Crash Racers Track Set

The Outdoor Fun category is one of the most popular this year, according to Walmart. These toys offer kids new ways to play outside:

24V Real Tree UTV

Hover-1 Hoverboard and Kart Combo

Hover-1 Transport Scooter

The Aspirational Play category offers kids the opportunity to be whoever they want while playing. Walmart said kids these days are also inspired to do their part in making the world a better place which is evident through kids’ top toy choices that involve caring for their pretend friends.

Barbie Dreamplane

Kindi Kids Doll

Scruff-A-Luv My Real Rescue

The Gaming category is new this year and offers kids the chance to enhance their digital adventures. Their favorite toys to do that include: