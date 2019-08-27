Walmart announces holiday ‘top toys’ list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Walmart is getting a head start on the holiday season as they released the Top Rated by Kids toy list on Tuesday.
The 2019 list includes 48 toys and a new gaming trend. The list is compiled to aid parents in their holiday shopping.
“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for parents to find the perfect toys for their children,” said Anne Marie Kehoe, vice president of toys at Walmart. “Our customers count on us to have an unbelievable selection of top toys at incredible prices for every gifting occasion. And, that’s especially true during the holidays.”
The Famous Friends category is made up of toys based on famous characters from TV shows and movies. The top toys in this category are:
- 6V Plush Simba
- Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak
- Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower
The Unboxing Toys category features toys that reveal themselves after the box is opened. These surprise toys include:
- LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper
- Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends Multipack
- What’s In My Purse – Doll Purse
The Interactive Toys category profiles toys that engage the imagination and creativity of kids as they express their personalities through play. They include:
- Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box
- Juno The Baby Elephant
- Nascar Crash Racers Track Set
The Outdoor Fun category is one of the most popular this year, according to Walmart. These toys offer kids new ways to play outside:
- 24V Real Tree UTV
- Hover-1 Hoverboard and Kart Combo
- Hover-1 Transport Scooter
The Aspirational Play category offers kids the opportunity to be whoever they want while playing. Walmart said kids these days are also inspired to do their part in making the world a better place which is evident through kids’ top toy choices that involve caring for their pretend friends.
- Barbie Dreamplane
- Kindi Kids Doll
- Scruff-A-Luv My Real Rescue
The Gaming category is new this year and offers kids the chance to enhance their digital adventures. Their favorite toys to do that include:
- Cynosa Chroma Keyboard
- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop
- Kraken Grn 2019