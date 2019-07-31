Walmart donates over $400,000 to help educate Kansas workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A grant worth $400,000 from Walmart will help local hotel employees learn how to do their jobs even better.

Washburn professors will teach employees at the Ramada Inn and the Capitol Plaza Hotel skills to help them better do their jobs.

“They will actually be going on-site to both of those locations to do very customized to what the employer needs,” said Juli Ann Mazachek, the Vice President of Academic Affairs for Washburn. “Training them in some of those skills and giving them opportunities to learn what other types of skills they can get through some of the programs at Washburn Tech.”

The general manager for the Ramada Inn is taking this opportunity to teach it’s employees about different challenges they may come across. All of the classes are free to the workers and they will actually be able to get paid while going to class.

“A more highly skilled workforce, people who are better able to communicate problem solve, deal with conflict in the workplace, people who need English as a second language,” said Monte Parrish. “So I mean, kind of across the board when you are talking about hospitality.”

The Greater Topeka Partnership said this also plays into their Momentum 2022 project.