TOPEKA (KSNT) – Retail giant Walmart is responding to several customer claims that they were taxed too much money. This comes after the state’s food sales tax decreased on January 1, 2023.

27 News heard from viewers worried their grocery receipts didn’t add up with the promised change. Legislation passed in 2022 stated the food sales tax in Kansas would drop from 6.5% to 4% starting January 1, 2023. Since then, Walmart has provided this statement, regarding the change:

“On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate. The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Customers seeking a refund or with questions should bring their receipt to their local Walmart store and speak to a member of management.“

Walmart confirmed all stores were updated by the morning of January 2.

At a press conference in Wichita Wednesday, Governor Kelly was also asked about the situation with Walmart.

“I believe that all Kansas retailers made their best effort to ensure that the food sales tax reduction – the 2.5% reduction that was to go into effect Jan. 1 – was in place. I don’t think there is any maleficence, malpractice or malintent. I think it was just a computer glitch,” Gov. Kelly said.

“Having lived through several computer glitches as my time as governor, I’m going to give them a pass on this one,” the governor joked. “Obviously our department of revenue checks on these kinds of things so, if someone files a complaint, we’ll look at it and see if there was any kind of maleficence. But in the case of the Walmart situation, I don’t think that there was and I know that they have corrected it ASAP.”