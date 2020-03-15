Walmart temporarily changes hours of operation in response to coronavirus outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Walmart announced they will be adjusting their operating hours starting on Sunday, March 15.

Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. until further notice.

Executive Vice President and CEO Dacona Smith said in a statement, “This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. “

Stores currently operating under more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation.

According to the company, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and the supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.