Walmart to hire dozens in Ottawa, pay starting at $17 an hour

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – Walmart announced Monday that they are looking to hire dozens of associates for their Ottawa regional distribution center.

The 65 available jobs would fill the roles of order filler and freight handler.

Wages start at $17.20 an hour, and with premiums for shift work and weekends can go up to $19.65 an hour. Benefits include medical, vision and dental for full-time associates as well as paid time off and access to college degrees for $1 a day.

Interested applicants can attend a hiring event on August 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 3300 K 68 Hwy, in Ottawa or apply online here.

In addition to the order filler and freight handler roles, Walmart is also looking to hire truck drivers for the Ottawa distribution center. To apply for this role, click here.