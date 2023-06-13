OLATHE, Kan. — The mystery retailer behind plans for a multi-million dollar beef processing facility in Olathe has been revealed.

Walmart announced Tuesday it will open it’s first-ever owned and operated case-ready beef facility in 2025.

City documents show 1918 LLC, a company associated with Walmart, intends to create a 320,000 square foot beef processing and packaging facility near the northwest corner of 167th St. and 169 Highway.

Walmart plans to break ground on the new facility later this year.

“At Walmart, enhancing quality is integral to how we innovate,” David Baskin, Senior Vice President, Deli, Meat & Seafood at Walmart, said in a press release. “Once opened, our case-ready beef facility in Olathe will mark an important next step in our journey to create an end-to-end Angus beef supply chain, ensuring our customers have access to the high-quality meats they expect at the everyday low prices they rely on.”

The new facility will take over production of Choice Beef cuts for Walmart stores in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Once complete the packing plant is expected to create approximately 667 new jobs over the next 10 years. According to city documents the average starting salary for both skilled and unskilled workers would be approximately $35,500 and starting salaries for management would be approximately $94,500.