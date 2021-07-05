Wamego community picks up aftermath from Fourth of July celebration

WAMEGO (KSNT)– People in Wamego are picking up the pieces from the Fourth of July celebration. The Pyro Crew and Wamego students were out at the rec center for four hours picking up the pieces.

They picked up trash and shell pieces from 12 thousand pounds of fireworks, along with display items to be reused next year. They said it takes a lot of hard work to prepare for the show, but just as much hard work to pick up after. The pickup process has become an annual tradition.

“The Wamego football team helps every year and they load in on the third and then they help load things up as well on the fifth for the clean-up,” Corey Reeves said, Wamego Pyro Crew. “And it’s just expanded from there. It’s kind of turned into an all-hands-on-deck situation with the community and it just makes the community event that much cooler.”

They said the show was a huge success and they look forward to continuing the tradition next year.