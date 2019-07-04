Wamego man turns 104, celebrates with friends and family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – How many people can say they remember when the washing machine was invented? One Wamego man can, and celebrated a big achievement Wednesday as he turned 104-years-old.

Harold Feyh got to celebrate the big day with his friends and family at Legend at Capital Ridge.

Family sang to him and there was even live music to wish him a happy birthday.

Bret Wilson, the Life Enrichment Director, said that even at 104, Harold still lives a very active lifestyle.

“He comes down to a lot of our exercises, exercises like we do volleyball or basketball and we do it from our chairs as exercises and he does all of these fantastically,” Wilson said. “It’s really fun to watch himself enjoy doing them.”

Harold said he feels honored to have the people at Legend at Capital Ridge treat him the way they do.

Harold said the most significant advancement he has seen in his lifetime is the washing machine. He said the first washing machines had a gas motor, much different from the one’s today.

