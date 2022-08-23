TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found.

Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley or the Junction City area. She was last seen in Salina and is connected to an ongoing investigation in Wamego. She is classified as a runaway by the WPD.

Authorities reported Trinity ran away from a home in Salina, not her home.

Authorities believed 16-year-old Alejandra may have been with Trinity.

If you have any information about Trinity, please call the Wamego Police at (785) 456-9553, the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.