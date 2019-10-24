Wamego water tower wins People’s Choice for Tank of the Year

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The people have spoken, and they voted Wamego’s water tower as the People’s Choice for Tank of the Year.

The public voted on the Tnemec Company, Inc. website for their favorite water tank and chose Wamego as their favorite.

Out of over 300 entries across North America, the tower in Wamego won the title and will now be considered for the official Tank of the Year prize.

Along with Wamego’s tank, 11 other runners-up will be considered for the grand prize and the overall winner will be announced on October 25.

The rest of the water tanks can be viewed on the company’s website, where you can also request a water tank calendar featuring all of the tanks from this year’s contest.