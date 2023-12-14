LINCOLNVILLE (KSNT) – A 43-year-old woman from Wamego and a newborn died in a crash on Wednesday south of Lincolnville in Marion County.

At 11:11 a.m., a 21-year-old man from Emporia was stopped in a work zone on U.S. Highway 56 and 250th Street while waiting for a flagger. Jessica R. Henson was driving a 2011 Hyundai Elantra and hit the back of the 21-year-old’s vehicle, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

Henson and the newborn died in the crash. It was unknown if the woman was wearing a seatbelt. The newborn’s record was protected. The 21-year-old was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and had no apparent injuries, according to the KHP.

