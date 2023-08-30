TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Elsie Gibeson, a member of Friends of Ward-Meade, joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the annual Ward-Meade Garden Glow starting in September.

The event happens at the Old Prairie Town and Ward Meade Botanical Garden.

When exploring the gardens, you will see floral displays, floating lights, signs that change colors, fairy gardens and more. Meanwhile, you can explore the Halloween-themed “Walk of Shadows” that go through the 1800s village area at Old Prairie Town.

In addition to having many different activities that everyone in the family will enjoy, the event will also be selling food and drink. People can get a $5 meal consisting of a hot dog, chips and a drink while they enjoy the attractions. There will also be a new ice cream flavor to try out at the Potwin Drug Store.

The Ward-Meade Garden Glow starts on Sept. 8 and goes through Sept. 24. It will be open daily from 7-10 p.m. at the Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.

Admission is $5 per person, but children under 5 get in for free.

For more information on this event, click here.