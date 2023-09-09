What We’re Tracking

Haze begins to clear

Comfortable temperatures and humidity

Better chance for rain by Monday

Tonight, there is a very slim chance of rain Saturday night, that could move through around sunset. A complex of showers and storms moves in but looks to die out as it travels further southward. The northwestern part of the viewing area could see a few showers from decaying storms.

Other than that, tonight will be cool with temperatures yet again in the middle to upper 50s. As we head into tomorrow, temperatures will warm up into the middle to upper 80s before cloud cover and a front begins to move in.

The best chance for rain will arrive late Sunday and into Monday. The clouds and rain will likely give us high temperatures that won’t even make it out of the 70s as we start off next week! Monday will feature the best chance for widespread showers, and it may even linger into Tuesday morning, as well. The 70s look to hang around through at least midweek!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard