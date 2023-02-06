What we’re tracking

Warmer temperatures

Strong wind gusts

Chance for rain by midweek

We have a few clouds out there this morning with many starting off in the 30s to near 40°. Winds are light but will start to pick up later today.

For today, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies can be expected as our next cold front starts to organize itself in the region. Temperatures will likely reach the middle 60s for much of the I-70 corridor – counties up north may struggle to get into the 50s. Winds will increase as the cold front moves through the region. There looks to be a sharp increase in winds with gusts that could be approaching 35+ mph by the afternoon. The front is then expected to move through, mostly dry, during the early evening.

After the front moves through, some models are trying to hint at some weak precipitation across portions of the viewing area. The best chance for an isolated shower or two appears to be late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Clouds will build in Tuesday night and remain mostly cloudy throughout Wednesday.

Temperatures look to stay mild during this time, in the low to mid 50s during the day through Wednesday, and low to mid 30s during the nights. On Thursday night, there is a chance of a few isolated showers as another cold front moves through. By the end of the week, should see near average temperatures in the lower 40s as high pressure returns.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez