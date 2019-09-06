Warm and less humid as we head into the weekend

The likely time for scattered storms is midnight to 6am Sunday

After a tough stretch of heat and humidity Monday into Tuesday, we got some relief Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak front came across the region.

Dew points dropped into the 56-60 degree range for midweek. It stayed pleasant early Thursday, but moisture returned quickly and summer-like conditions hit again with the help of south/southeast wind.

Last night was clear, mild and a bit humid. However, a weak boundary will blow this morning which should make it feel better than yesterday. We’ll keep abundant sunshine and we should experience a pleasant northeast breeze.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 85-89

Wind: N/NE 8-16

Friday Football Forecast

Kickoff: Clear, 83, NE 10-15

4th Quarter: Clear, 75, NE 6-12

It shouldn’t be as warm Saturday with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Rain may hold off until evening or overnight. A weak system will drop into Kansas for possible showers and storms late night into Sunday.

Wouldn’t a streak of sunny, 70-degree days be nice? Unfortunately for some, we’ll keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s almost all week. Storm chances will increase from Tuesday night through early Thursday.

Have a good Friday and a great weekend….

KSNT Meteorologist David George

