Warmer and more humid as storm chances increase toward and through the holiday weekend

Over the past two weeks, we’ve only experienced one day with above normal temperatures. Periodic cloud cover and mild temperatures have been the key elements this week, but it’s about to become warmer and more humid.

Thursday should be cloudy with possible showers or thunder to the far west. We may experience a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms as more instability enters the Plains.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 73-78

Wind: SE 10-20

Scattered strong storms should be expected tonight and Friday. Low pressure over the Rockies will send spokes of energy our way over an extended period. South/southeast wind will make for a muggy and more unstable environment, so some thunderstorms may become strong or severe from time to time.

Numbers should stay between 80-85 on Saturday, but storm chances will certainly be on the increase. Several rounds of thunder look likely Sunday to early Tuesday. We should also monitor the heavy rain potential and flood threat through the period.

Hard to believe that June begins a week from Monday. We’ve only had a half dozen days above the 80-degree mark, but we’ll start looking for our first batch of 90s before long.

Showers and thunderstorms may impact your holiday weekend activities…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



