Warmer wind on Thursday

Few showers by late Friday

Cooler through the weekend

The south breezes stick around tonight and into the day tomorrow. With the wind, nighttime lows will also be warmer tonight. Temperatures only dip into the lower 40s each night through the end of the week. For the daytime hours on Thursday, it will get pretty breezy. Wind gusts by Thursday could be as high as 35mph from the south. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s with lots of sunshine, as well.

We’re keeping an eye on another system that could bring showers late in the day Friday. Highs should reach the upper 50s with light wind Friday before the rain chance. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning with any lingering rain possibly changing over to some snow before coming to an end. As of right now, the chance for precipitation continues to back off. It is quite possible that many areas will see no precipitation as this system passes us by.

Temperatures get a bit cooler for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the middle 40s with overnight lows dropping back into the 20s. It’ll also be blustery during this time, too, with wind gusts around 30mph. We’ll keep the cooler air around through the start of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller