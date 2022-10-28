ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) says it has made an arrest in the case of counterfeit bills found around the town. The news comes as a lot of people will be heading to Arkansas City this weekend for the popular Arkalalah festival. This year is the 90th anniversary of the fall festival.

On Thursday, the ACPD learned that counterfeit bills are making their way through vendors and other local businesses during Arkalalah.

The police department posted an image of a counterfeit bill on its Facebook page. It says the bill is similar to others found around the town.

Counterfeit bills found around Arkansas City (Courtesy: Arkansas City Police Department)

Police say the paper used for the counterfeit money feels different from normal cash. Also, there is an area whited-out on both the front and back of the fakes.

On Friday afternoon, police announced they took a total of four reports — three were about fake $100 bills. Other counterfeit bills were $20s. ACPD said the victims included area businesses and vendors at the Arkalalah festival.

Police said they investigated and identified a 29-year-old Arkansas City man as a suspect in allegedly passing the fake $100 bills. When they arrested him Friday, they said he had counterfeit money, meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They said they also linked him to a case earlier in the month.

The man is held in the Cowley County Jail on a $41,000 bond.