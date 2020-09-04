Was your Shawnee County home or business impacted by the July floods?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM), are collecting information from businesses and homeowners that may have been impacted by the flooding that took place from July 19 through 31.

The information collected will be used to determine eligibility for United States Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance.

Information can be provided to KDEM and Shawnee County either via phone

call or email.

Call 785-251-4551 to report the information.

Email ng.ks.ksarng.list.kdem-damage-collection@mail.mil to report the information

When you call you should have the following information available: