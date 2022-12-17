TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball welcomed Missouri Western to Lee Arena Saturday.

The Ichabods split between the programs, the Washburn men’s team won 76-51, the women’s lost 57-44.

MEN

Washburn men came into the game having yet to win an MIAA conference game. Both the Ichabods and Griffins struggled to score early on, then the two started firing back-and-forth.

With Missouri Western up 21-15 with seven minutes left in the first half, Washburn started a run. A Tyler Nelson free throw and Jayden Hibbitt jumper kicked it off, and the Ichabods started stepping up on both ends.

Levi Braun hit a three-pointer and Jarmell Johnson made a layup in the final 30 seconds of the half to round out 23-5 run which put the Ichabods up 37-26 at half.

The second half looked nearly the same – Washburn outscored Missouri Western by 14. The Griffins never got back in to the game. Ichabods win 76-51.

Leading the Ichabods was Tyler Nelson with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists off the bench. Levi Braun contributed 17 points, Michael Keegan scored 14 and Brady Christiansen notched nine points and 13 rebounds.

The Ichabods now have two weeks off before a game at Central Oklahoma.

WOMEN

At 1-3 in conference play, Washburn women’s basketball looked to pick up its first home conference win of the season against the Griffins.

The ‘Bods had a rough first half, falling behind 35-18 after 20 minutes of play.

The fourth quarter is when things got interesting. Down by 21 entering the final period, Washburn went on a big run to cut down the lead by 14. With minutes to play, it was just a seven-point ball-game.

The Griffins found their stride with a minute to play, getting back out to a 13-point lead. Despite the comeback attempt, the Ichabods fell 57-44.

Aubree Dewy led Washburn in scoring with 16, but no other Washburn player reached double-digits. Only five players scored for the Ichabods.

The loss moves the team’s record to 4-6 and 1-4 in conference play. The team hosts Bethany on December 29.