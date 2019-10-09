Washburn basketball teams ranked third in MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn men’s and women’s basketball teams both ranked third in the MIAA Preseason Coaches poll this year.

The women’s team ranked third in the coaches poll and fourth in the media poll, while the men’s team was ranked third in both the MIAA preseason coaches and preseason media polls for the second year in a row.

The polls were released on Wednesday at the MIAA Basketball Media Day at the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Ichabods will start their season this month with the men’s first game on October 30 against Kansas State in Manhattan and the women’s first game the day before, also against Kansas State in Manhattan.

Click here to find the women’s schedule and here for the men’s schedule.