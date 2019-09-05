Washburn football honors fallen player by keeping number on field

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The memory of the Washburn University football player who was killed in April will be kept alive throughout the season as a different team member will be wearing his jersey each game.

Dwane Simmons, a junior cornerback, was shot and killed in central Topeka in April.

This season, a different Ichabod will be wearing Simmons’ jersey to honor him.

For the first game of the season, Alvin Houston will be donning number 17.

The Ichabods begin their season Thursday evening with a home game against Lincoln University.