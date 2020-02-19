Washburn graduate students give anxiety screenings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Washburn University will be holding free anxiety screenings Wednesday. The goal of these screenings is to find if the children need further therapy, which they can help you find at their clinic.

The screenings are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the university’s Psychological Services Clinic located inside Henderson Hall in room 111. Henderson Hall is accessible from 19th Street, east of MacVicar.

The screenings will be made by graduate students under the supervision of licensed therapists.

If you want your child evaluated for anxiety, but cant get them their because of school, or other reasons, don’t worry. You can call the clinic at (785) 670-1750 and they can screen you over the phone by asking you questions to describe your child’s behaviors.